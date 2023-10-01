GoldMining (NYSEAMERICAN:GLDG) Price Target Lowered to $4.50 at HC Wainwright

GoldMining (NYSEAMERICAN:GLDG – Free Report) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $5.25 to $4.50 in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
GoldMining Stock Performance
GoldMining stock opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. GoldMining has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $1.64. The stock has a market cap of $138.86 million, a PE ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.97.
GoldMining (NYSEAMERICAN:GLDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts predict that GoldMining will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
GoldMining Company Profile
GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal projects include La Mina Gold Project and Titiribi Gold-Copper Project located in Colombia; Whistler Gold-Copper Project located in Alaska, the United States; and São Jorge Gold Project located in the State of Pará, Brazil.
