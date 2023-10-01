International Paper (NYSE:IP) Lifted to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $33.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $26.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on IP. Bank of America cut shares of International Paper from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, August 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Truist Financial upgraded shares of International Paper from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.30.

Shares of IP opened at $35.47 on Wednesday. International Paper has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $41.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. International Paper had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.57%.

In other news, VP Holly G. Goughnour sold 2,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $89,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,418.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in International Paper during the first quarter worth $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in International Paper by 98.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in International Paper by 45.5% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

