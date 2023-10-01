Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Barclays reduced their price objective on Ubiquiti from $207.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 27th.

NYSE UI opened at $145.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.41. Ubiquiti has a 12 month low of $137.36 and a 12 month high of $350.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 1.27.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 25th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.34). Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 186.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $491.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.97 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Ubiquiti will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UI. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Ubiquiti by 103.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its position in Ubiquiti by 4.1% in the second quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 15,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Ubiquiti in the second quarter worth $293,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Ubiquiti in the second quarter worth $753,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ubiquiti in the second quarter worth $352,000. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

