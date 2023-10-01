UBS Group Begins Coverage on Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO)

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $170.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

LECO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Lincoln Electric in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut Lincoln Electric from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $184.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $176.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $184.57.

Shares of LECO opened at $181.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $188.36 and its 200 day moving average is $181.05. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.17. Lincoln Electric has a 12-month low of $120.01 and a 12-month high of $210.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 12.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 31.26%.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.64, for a total value of $204,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,958.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 8,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.27, for a total transaction of $1,794,819.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,919,283.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.64, for a total value of $204,204.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,958.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,738,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 43.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,675,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,743,000 after purchasing an additional 508,198 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 359.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 477,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,009,000 after buying an additional 373,730 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 11.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,859,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $395,604,000 after buying an additional 302,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the second quarter worth about $41,158,000. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

