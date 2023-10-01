UBS Group Begins Coverage on e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF)

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock.

ELF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $163.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $126.25.

ELF stock opened at $109.83 on Wednesday. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52-week low of $36.77 and a 52-week high of $139.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.49.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.51. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $216.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.92 million. Equities research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total value of $4,522,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,792 shares in the company, valued at $28,767,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total transaction of $4,522,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,792 shares in the company, valued at $28,767,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tiffany F. Daniele sold 1,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total value of $174,279.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,440.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,821 shares of company stock worth $20,940,256 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

