Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Rating Increased to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Sappi Stock Up 3.1 %

SPPJY stock opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.29. Sappi has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50.

Get Sappi alerts:

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter. Sappi had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 5.12%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sappi will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sappi

Sappi Limited provides materials made from woodfiber-based renewable resources in Europe, North America, and South Africa. The company offers dissolving pulp; graphic papers; packaging and specialty papers, including flexible packaging papers, label papers, functional paper packaging products, containerboards, paperboards, silicone base papers, dye sublimation papers, and inkjet papers; and casting and release papers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sappi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sappi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.