Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) PT Raised to $32.00

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) had its target price upped by HSBC from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Fluence Energy from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fluence Energy from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Fluence Energy from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.45.

FLNC opened at $22.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.46 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.44. Fluence Energy has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $31.32.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $536.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.49 million. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.07% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. Fluence Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.99) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fluence Energy will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 47.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 20.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 12,007 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 12,279.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 263,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after buying an additional 260,939 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 54.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 802.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 96,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 86,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

