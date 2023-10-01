Citigroup Trims First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Target Price to $200.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $214.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $222.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $225.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of First Solar from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on First Solar from $229.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $233.62.

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $161.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.68 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.88. First Solar has a 1-year low of $115.66 and a 1-year high of $232.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $810.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.43 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 5.23%. Analysts predict that First Solar will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total value of $1,068,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,953,016.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $84,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,118. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total transaction of $1,068,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,953,016.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,452 shares of company stock valued at $6,833,334 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in First Solar by 5.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 996 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 1.5% in the second quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 2.7% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 1.2% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,989 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 2.0% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

