Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $310.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They set an equal weight rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Public Storage from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $305.80.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PSA

Public Storage Price Performance

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $263.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $276.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.43. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $260.89 and a twelve month high of $316.48. The company has a market cap of $46.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Public Storage

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 90 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 4,900.0% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,214,000,000. Institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,888 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 206 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.