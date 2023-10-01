Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VNT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vontier from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Vontier from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vontier presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.00.

VNT opened at $30.92 on Wednesday. Vontier has a fifty-two week low of $16.61 and a fifty-two week high of $33.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.48.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Vontier had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 78.50%. The company had revenue of $764.40 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Vontier will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.26%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000,000. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 4,076.8% in the first quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,401,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344,168 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier in the first quarter valued at about $50,009,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vontier during the fourth quarter worth about $33,980,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vontier by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,715,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,629,000 after buying an additional 1,202,784 shares during the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

