Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Receives $420.29 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $420.29.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $370.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $414.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.04 and a beta of 0.90. Kinsale Capital Group has a 1 year low of $250.90 and a 1 year high of $430.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $392.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $354.72.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.40. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The firm had revenue of $295.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 5.69%.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.60, for a total transaction of $621,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,708,132.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.60, for a total transaction of $621,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,831 shares in the company, valued at $27,708,132.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert V. Hatcher III sold 195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.02, for a total transaction of $79,758.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,086 shares in the company, valued at $444,195.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,208,939 over the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 148.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter valued at $33,000. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

