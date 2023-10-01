Brokerages Set Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) PT at $49.63

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.63.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. JMP Securities began coverage on Ryan Specialty in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Ryan Specialty from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Ryan Specialty stock opened at $48.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Ryan Specialty has a 52 week low of $32.13 and a 52 week high of $50.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.67 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.77 and a 200-day moving average of $43.71.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $585.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.80 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ryan Specialty will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ryan Specialty news, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $1,100,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Lisa Jo Paschal-Alcorn sold 42,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,924,717.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,736.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $1,100,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 493,132 shares of company stock valued at $22,018,625 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BROOKFIELD Corp ON grew its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 142.3% during the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 365,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,388,000 after purchasing an additional 214,429 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 34,778.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,058,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,519,000 after buying an additional 1,055,541 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 2nd quarter worth $1,719,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ryan Specialty by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 348,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,637,000 after acquiring an additional 21,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

