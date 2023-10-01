Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$16.75.

PSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th.

Get Pason Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pason Systems

Pason Systems Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:PSI opened at C$13.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.48. Pason Systems has a 12-month low of C$10.75 and a 12-month high of C$16.98. The firm has a market cap of C$1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.03. Pason Systems had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The firm had revenue of C$84.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$85.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Pason Systems will post 1.3403442 earnings per share for the current year.

Pason Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.81%.

Pason Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pason Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pason Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.