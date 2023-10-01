Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) PT Raised to $585.00 at Morgan Stanley

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $535.00 to $585.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on COST. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $567.00 to $597.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $580.93.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $564.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $554.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $525.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $250.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $447.90 and a 12 month high of $572.18.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 15.69 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

