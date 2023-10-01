Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on COLB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.50 to $18.50 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.06.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on COLB

Columbia Banking System Stock Up 3.4 %

COLB opened at $20.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.03. Columbia Banking System has a twelve month low of $17.54 and a twelve month high of $35.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.67.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.12). Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $524.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.72%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia Banking System

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 461,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,357,000 after purchasing an additional 218,237 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,560,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 57,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 10,331 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 16,165.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 16,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 16,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.