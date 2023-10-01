Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $33.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CERE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America cut shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.90.

Cerevel Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CERE opened at $21.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 11.47, a current ratio of 11.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $19.85 and a 52 week high of $35.98.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Paul D. Burgess bought 21,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.93 per share, with a total value of $501,708.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 21,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,708.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, insider Paul D. Burgess acquired 21,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.93 per share, with a total value of $501,708.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 21,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,708.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald C. Renaud, Jr. acquired 83,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.96 per share, with a total value of $2,009,213.72. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 83,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,213.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 54.9% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 10,088,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $320,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576,658 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 17.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,874,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $165,999,000 after acquiring an additional 861,581 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 7.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,832,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,632,000 after acquiring an additional 347,766 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,804,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,537,000 after acquiring an additional 35,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 12.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,719,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,847,000 after acquiring an additional 304,798 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies for neuroscience diseases in the United States. It is developing Emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat panic symptoms model.

