Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Dawson James lowered their price target on shares of Byrna Technologies from $9.50 to $7.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th.

Byrna Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:BYRN opened at $2.24 on Wednesday. Byrna Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $10.38. The stock has a market cap of $49.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.83.

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. Byrna Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.21% and a negative return on equity of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $11.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.41 million. Equities analysts forecast that Byrna Technologies will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Byrna Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Byrna Technologies by 17,573.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Byrna Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Wealth Effects LLC bought a new stake in Byrna Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Byrna Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. 26.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. It offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.

