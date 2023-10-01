BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.
BSQUARE Stock Performance
NASDAQ BSQR opened at $1.17 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.21 million, a P/E ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.31. BSQUARE has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1.49.
BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative return on equity of 6.98% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $6.53 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BSQUARE
About BSQUARE
BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. The company offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and healthcare and entertainment devices.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BSQUARE
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Will the Energy Sector Continue to Outshine the Market?
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/25 – 9/29
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- CarMax Slides On Earnings Disappointment, Time To Celebrate?
Receive News & Ratings for BSQUARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSQUARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.