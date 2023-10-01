BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.

BSQUARE Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSQR opened at $1.17 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.21 million, a P/E ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.31. BSQUARE has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1.49.

Get BSQUARE alerts:

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative return on equity of 6.98% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $6.53 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BSQUARE

About BSQUARE

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BSQUARE by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 35,953 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in BSQUARE by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in BSQUARE during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in BSQUARE by 514.7% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 126,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 106,062 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BSQUARE in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. The company offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and healthcare and entertainment devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BSQUARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSQUARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.