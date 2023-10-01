Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Dawson James

Dawson James lowered shares of Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Raymond James lowered Byrna Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday.

Byrna Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of BYRN stock opened at $2.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.23 million, a P/E ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.41. Byrna Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $10.38.

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.41 million. Byrna Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.12% and a negative net margin of 10.21%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Byrna Technologies will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Byrna Technologies by 17,573.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.58% of the company’s stock.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. It offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.

