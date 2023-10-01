C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target Cut to $86.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Evercore ISI from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CHRW. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.04.

CHRW opened at $86.13 on Wednesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12 month low of $84.76 and a 12 month high of $108.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.09.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.09%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

