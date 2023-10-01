Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $49.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $48.00.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a sell rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Commerce Bancshares Price Performance

CBSH stock opened at $47.98 on Wednesday. Commerce Bancshares has a 1 year low of $45.55 and a 1 year high of $72.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.75.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.08. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 28.39%. The company had revenue of $397.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 27.14%.

Insider Transactions at Commerce Bancshares

In other news, Director Blackford F. Brauer acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,116. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Blackford F. Brauer purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,172 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,116. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paula S. Petersen sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total value of $96,389.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,554.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 15,000 shares of company stock worth $751,200 and sold 6,957 shares worth $334,258. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Commerce Bancshares

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CBSH. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 8.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 14.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 27.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 5,417 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 7.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 59,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,110,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,527,000 after acquiring an additional 12,655 shares in the last quarter. 69.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

