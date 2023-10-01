StockNews.com Begins Coverage on FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens raised their price objective on FreightCar America from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Get FreightCar America alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FreightCar America

FreightCar America Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RAIL opened at $2.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $47.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.90. FreightCar America has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.61.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $88.60 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FreightCar America will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Minerva Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FreightCar America by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 806,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after buying an additional 20,325 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 10,765 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 95.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 20,107 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 12.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FreightCar America in the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FreightCar America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FreightCar America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FreightCar America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.