Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Prothena from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Prothena in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $129.00 price objective on shares of Prothena in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prothena presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $90.38.

Get Prothena alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRTA

Prothena Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $48.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 0.39. Prothena has a 12-month low of $45.06 and a 12-month high of $79.65.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $4.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 244.45% and a negative return on equity of 25.43%. Prothena’s revenue for the quarter was up 206.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.88) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prothena will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $345,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Prothena news, COO Brandon S. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total transaction of $221,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $345,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,027,350. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Prothena

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Prothena by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Prothena by 7.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Prothena by 45.0% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Prothena by 16.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Prothena by 2.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

About Prothena

(Get Free Report)

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; NNC6019 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.