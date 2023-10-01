CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut CIRCOR International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CIRCOR International currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.33.

CIRCOR International Price Performance

NYSE CIR opened at $55.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 40.69 and a beta of 2.37. CIRCOR International has a 1 year low of $14.54 and a 1 year high of $56.48.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $208.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.10 million. CIRCOR International had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 3.40%. On average, analysts predict that CIRCOR International will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CIR. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of CIRCOR International in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in CIRCOR International during the third quarter worth $99,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in CIRCOR International during the first quarter worth $147,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in CIRCOR International by 52.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in CIRCOR International by 10.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial.

