PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Free Report) (TSE:POM) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

PolyMet Mining Stock Performance

PolyMet Mining stock opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $404.48 million, a PE ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.03. PolyMet Mining has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $3.22.

Get PolyMet Mining alerts:

PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Free Report) (TSE:POM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PolyMet Mining

About PolyMet Mining

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PolyMet Mining by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 4,636 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PolyMet Mining by 7.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 4,854 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PolyMet Mining by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 358,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 8,676 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PolyMet Mining by 152.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 31,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of PolyMet Mining by 87.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 18,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver mineralization covering an area of approximately 5,980 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PolyMet Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyMet Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.