PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Free Report) (TSE:POM) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
PolyMet Mining Stock Performance
PolyMet Mining stock opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $404.48 million, a PE ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.03. PolyMet Mining has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $3.22.
PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Free Report) (TSE:POM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PolyMet Mining
About PolyMet Mining
PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver mineralization covering an area of approximately 5,980 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than PolyMet Mining
- How to Invest in Energy
- Will the Energy Sector Continue to Outshine the Market?
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/25 – 9/29
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- CarMax Slides On Earnings Disappointment, Time To Celebrate?
Receive News & Ratings for PolyMet Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyMet Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.