Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Marin Software Price Performance
Shares of Marin Software stock opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.63. Marin Software has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $1.84. The company has a market cap of $7.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.57.
Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 74.19% and a negative net margin of 118.20%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marin Software
Marin Software Company Profile
Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Marin Software
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Will the Energy Sector Continue to Outshine the Market?
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/25 – 9/29
- How to Invest in Energy
- CarMax Slides On Earnings Disappointment, Time To Celebrate?
Receive News & Ratings for Marin Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marin Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.