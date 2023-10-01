Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of Marin Software stock opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.63. Marin Software has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $1.84. The company has a market cap of $7.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.57.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 74.19% and a negative net margin of 118.20%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marin Software during the second quarter worth $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marin Software during the first quarter worth $50,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marin Software by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 6,542 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marin Software by 565.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 190,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marin Software by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 11,013 shares in the last quarter. 10.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.

