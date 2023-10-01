CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CSI Compressco Stock Down 2.1 %

CCLP opened at $1.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $195.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.18. CSI Compressco has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $1.49.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $96.78 million for the quarter.

CSI Compressco Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSI Compressco

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. CSI Compressco’s payout ratio is -40.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in CSI Compressco during the 1st quarter valued at $3,458,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in CSI Compressco by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,829,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,162,000 after buying an additional 5,555,555 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in CSI Compressco during the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in CSI Compressco during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in CSI Compressco by 1,088.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 69,368 shares during the last quarter. 23.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CSI Compressco

CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.

