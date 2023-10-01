Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences stock opened at $0.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $243,500.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.28. Calithera Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $3.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 36.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,853,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 496,100 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 23.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 72,865 shares during the period. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc operates under a plan of liquidation that was approved in January 2023. Previously, the company was engaged in the clinical stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical business. Calithera Biosciences, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

