StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
American Shared Hospital Services Stock Performance
AMS opened at $2.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.85. American Shared Hospital Services has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $3.75. The company has a market capitalization of $15.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97.
American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.57 million for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 3.14%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services
About American Shared Hospital Services
American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than American Shared Hospital Services
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Will the Energy Sector Continue to Outshine the Market?
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/25 – 9/29
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- CarMax Slides On Earnings Disappointment, Time To Celebrate?
Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.