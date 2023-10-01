StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Performance

AMS opened at $2.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.85. American Shared Hospital Services has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $3.75. The company has a market capitalization of $15.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.57 million for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 3.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services

About American Shared Hospital Services

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 4.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 65.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 29,595 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 140.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 19,381 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 50.0% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.54% of the company’s stock.



American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia.

