InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of IHT opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $3.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.79.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at InnSuites Hospitality Trust

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile

In other news, CEO James F. Wirth bought 500 shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $785.00 per share, with a total value of $392,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,936,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,660,278,885. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other InnSuites Hospitality Trust news, insider Chase, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5,500.00 per share, for a total transaction of $27,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,370,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James F. Wirth purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $785.00 per share, with a total value of $392,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,936,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,660,278,885. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 16,640 shares of company stock valued at $48,923,819 over the last quarter. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.

