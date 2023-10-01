InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Stock Down 4.5 %
Shares of IHT opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $3.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.79.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.34%.
Insider Buying and Selling at InnSuites Hospitality Trust
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile
InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than InnSuites Hospitality Trust
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Will the Energy Sector Continue to Outshine the Market?
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/25 – 9/29
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- CarMax Slides On Earnings Disappointment, Time To Celebrate?
Receive News & Ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.