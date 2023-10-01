Crown (NYSE:CCK) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Crown (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CCK. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Crown from $102.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $108.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Crown from $106.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $103.38.

Crown Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $88.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.10. Crown has a 1-year low of $66.00 and a 1-year high of $96.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.34.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Crown had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crown will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 9,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total transaction of $902,476.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 123,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,382,323.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 9,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total value of $902,476.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,382,323.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 1,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $173,542.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $680,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Crown by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Crown by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in Crown by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 14,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Crown by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Crown by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crown

(Get Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

See Also

