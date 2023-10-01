StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Chicago Rivet & Machine from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Price Performance

CVR stock opened at $17.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.10 million, a P/E ratio of 45.19 and a beta of 0.06. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $32.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.91.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.05 million for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 1.21%.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s payout ratio is 102.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chicago Rivet & Machine

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 13,626 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 20.88% of the company’s stock.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

