StockNews.com Upgrades Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Walker & Dunlop Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of WD opened at $74.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.01 and a 200-day moving average of $78.13. Walker & Dunlop has a 52 week low of $61.06 and a 52 week high of $101.02.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.08). Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $272.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walker & Dunlop Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.29%.

Insider Activity at Walker & Dunlop

In other Walker & Dunlop news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 20,000 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total transaction of $1,671,400.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 197,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,463,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walker & Dunlop news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 20,000 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total transaction of $1,671,400.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 197,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,463,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 16,949 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.70, for a total value of $1,452,529.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,949,517.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,084 shares of company stock worth $4,846,409 in the last 90 days. 5.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Walker & Dunlop

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 5.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 7.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 1,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, and small-balance loans.

