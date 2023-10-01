StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SB Financial Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBFG opened at $13.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.62. The company has a market cap of $92.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. SB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $17.48.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $14.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 million. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 10.41%. On average, research analysts expect that SB Financial Group will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SB Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. SB Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 29.55%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBFG. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SB Financial Group by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 10,164 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in SB Financial Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 147,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 7,619 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SB Financial Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 304,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 13,343 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its position in SB Financial Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 164,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares during the period. 49.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

