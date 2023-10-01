Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson increased their target price on Summit Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th.

Summit Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of Summit Financial Group stock opened at $22.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $330.66 million, a PE ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.71 and a 200 day moving average of $21.39. Summit Financial Group has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $29.73.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $45.74 million during the quarter. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 23.43%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Summit Financial Group will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Summit Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. This is a boost from Summit Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gary L. Hinkle bought 3,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.07 per share, with a total value of $81,043.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 424,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,207,003.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Gary L. Hinkle acquired 3,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.07 per share, with a total value of $81,043.69. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 424,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,207,003.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jill S. Upson acquired 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $45,898.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,755.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 5,341 shares of company stock valued at $129,939. Insiders own 12.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Summit Financial Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMMF. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Summit Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,919,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Summit Financial Group by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 811,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,757,000 after purchasing an additional 72,478 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Summit Financial Group by 740.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 51,619 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $895,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $830,000. Institutional investors own 28.35% of the company’s stock.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

