Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) Price Target Cut to C$5.50

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Free Report) had its price objective cut by National Bank Financial from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a research report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Theratechnologies’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.81) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.
Theratechnologies Stock Performance
Shares of THTX opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.95. Theratechnologies has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $11.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.25.
Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $20.86 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Theratechnologies will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Theratechnologies
Theratechnologies Company Profile
Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, a recombinant humanized monoclonal antibody, which is an injection for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Theratechnologies
- Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume
- Will the Energy Sector Continue to Outshine the Market?
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/25 – 9/29
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- CarMax Slides On Earnings Disappointment, Time To Celebrate?
Receive News & Ratings for Theratechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theratechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.