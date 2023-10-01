Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) Price Target Cut to C$5.50

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Free Report) had its price objective cut by National Bank Financial from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a research report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Theratechnologies’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.81) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Theratechnologies Stock Performance

Shares of THTX opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.95. Theratechnologies has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $11.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.25.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $20.86 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Theratechnologies will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Theratechnologies by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 7,237 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Theratechnologies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 444,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, a recombinant humanized monoclonal antibody, which is an injection for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

