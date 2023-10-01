Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ATLC. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Atlanticus in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Atlanticus in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Atlanticus in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.00.

Get Atlanticus alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ATLC

Atlanticus Stock Performance

Shares of ATLC opened at $30.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.37 million, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Atlanticus has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $43.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.45 and a 200 day moving average of $33.66.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.14. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $290.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlanticus will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Atlanticus

In other Atlanticus news, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 1,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $52,410.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,672,916.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Atlanticus news, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 1,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $52,410.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,672,916.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 2,348 shares of Atlanticus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $82,555.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,494,672.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $160,202. 52.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Atlanticus by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 358,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,043,000 after buying an additional 32,529 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 231.2% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 26,933 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlanticus in the second quarter worth $681,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Atlanticus during the second quarter valued at $583,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Atlanticus during the first quarter valued at $715,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.81% of the company’s stock.

About Atlanticus

(Get Free Report)

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanticus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanticus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.