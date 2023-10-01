Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Allot Communications from $3.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Allot Communications in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Allot Communications from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st.

ALLT stock opened at $2.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.04. Allot Communications has a one year low of $1.99 and a one year high of $4.69.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $25.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.20 million. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 55.10% and a negative net margin of 49.66%. On average, analysts forecast that Allot Communications will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allot Communications stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its position in Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,339 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,425 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of Allot Communications worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 56.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

