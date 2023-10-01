Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Aeterna Zentaris in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Aeterna Zentaris Stock Performance

AEZS stock opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.35. Aeterna Zentaris has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $4.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.79.

Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. Aeterna Zentaris had a negative return on equity of 39.30% and a negative net margin of 259.71%. As a group, analysts predict that Aeterna Zentaris will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aeterna Zentaris Company Profile

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is Macrilen (macimorelin), an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications; and AEZS-150, a delayed clearance parathyroid hormonefusion polypeptide that is in preclinical trail for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism in adults.

