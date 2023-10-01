Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ADSK. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $235.11.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $206.91 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.73. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $179.61 and a 12-month high of $233.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $44.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.22, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.49.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.18. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 90.61%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $62,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,543. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,028,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $62,727.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,543. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,707 shares of company stock worth $6,139,461 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 495.2% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 200.0% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 140.6% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

