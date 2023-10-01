Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Upgraded by Barclays to Overweight

Barclays upgraded shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ADYYF. Berenberg Bank downgraded Adyen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group downgraded Adyen from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Adyen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.
Read Our Latest Report on ADYYF
Adyen Stock Up 5.4 %
About Adyen
Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Adyen
- Stocks in the Dow: About the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
- Will the Energy Sector Continue to Outshine the Market?
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/25 – 9/29
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- CarMax Slides On Earnings Disappointment, Time To Celebrate?
Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.