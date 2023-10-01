Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Upgraded by Barclays to Overweight

Barclays upgraded shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ADYYF. Berenberg Bank downgraded Adyen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group downgraded Adyen from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Adyen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Adyen alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ADYYF

Adyen Stock Up 5.4 %

About Adyen

ADYYF stock opened at $748.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,127.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,445.31. Adyen has a fifty-two week low of $660.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,886.00.

(Get Free Report)

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.