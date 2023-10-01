ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Given New GBX 500 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 550 ($6.72) to GBX 500 ($6.11) in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ASOMY. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 1,000 ($12.21) to GBX 940 ($11.48) in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 450 ($5.50) to GBX 445 ($5.43) in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 550 ($6.72) to GBX 450 ($5.50) in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of ASOS from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 725 ($8.85) to GBX 485 ($5.92) in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $694.38.

ASOS Stock Performance

ASOS Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASOMY opened at $4.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.55. ASOS has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $12.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.19.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

