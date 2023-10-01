Barclays Cuts Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Price Target to GBX 2,230

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from GBX 2,290 ($27.96) to GBX 2,230 ($27.23) in a research note released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BURBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,250 ($27.48) to GBX 2,200 ($26.87) in a research report on Monday, July 17th. HSBC upgraded Burberry Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 2,240 ($27.35) to GBX 2,200 ($26.87) in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Burberry Group in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of Burberry Group stock opened at $23.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.57. Burberry Group has a 52 week low of $19.53 and a 52 week high of $32.81.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

