Barclays Cuts Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Price Target to GBX 2,230

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from GBX 2,290 ($27.96) to GBX 2,230 ($27.23) in a research note released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BURBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,250 ($27.48) to GBX 2,200 ($26.87) in a research report on Monday, July 17th. HSBC upgraded Burberry Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 2,240 ($27.35) to GBX 2,200 ($26.87) in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Burberry Group in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set a hold rating on the stock.
Read Our Latest Report on Burberry Group
Burberry Group Price Performance
Burberry Group Company Profile
Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Burberry Group
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Will the Energy Sector Continue to Outshine the Market?
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/25 – 9/29
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- CarMax Slides On Earnings Disappointment, Time To Celebrate?
Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.