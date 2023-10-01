National Bank Financial Boosts Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Price Target to C$14.50

Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF – Free Report) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CPXGF. Scotiabank upped their price target on Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Get Cineplex alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CPXGF

Cineplex Stock Down 1.6 %

About Cineplex

Shares of CPXGF stock opened at $6.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.39 and a 200-day moving average of $6.65. Cineplex has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $7.92.

(Get Free Report)

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.