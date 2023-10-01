Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Lowered to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GPEAF. Peel Hunt raised shares of Great Portland Estates to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. HSBC cut shares of Great Portland Estates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Great Portland Estates from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 600 ($7.33) to GBX 625 ($7.63) in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 520 ($6.35) to GBX 442 ($5.40) in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $533.50.

Shares of Great Portland Estates stock opened at $5.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.99 and a 200-day moving average of $5.47. Great Portland Estates has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $6.90.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.5 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

