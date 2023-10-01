Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Lowered to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GPEAF. Peel Hunt raised shares of Great Portland Estates to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. HSBC cut shares of Great Portland Estates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Great Portland Estates from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 600 ($7.33) to GBX 625 ($7.63) in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 520 ($6.35) to GBX 442 ($5.40) in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $533.50.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Great Portland Estates
Great Portland Estates Price Performance
About Great Portland Estates
We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.5 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Great Portland Estates
- Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume
- Will the Energy Sector Continue to Outshine the Market?
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/25 – 9/29
- Stocks in the Dow: About the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
- CarMax Slides On Earnings Disappointment, Time To Celebrate?
Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.