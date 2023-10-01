Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYFFree Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on DWVYF. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Derwent London from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. HSBC cut Derwent London from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Derwent London from GBX 2,200 ($26.87) to GBX 2,040 ($24.91) in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Derwent London from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2,372.50.

Derwent London Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DWVYF opened at $24.44 on Wednesday. Derwent London has a 1 year low of $24.44 and a 1 year high of $26.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.53.

Derwent London Company Profile

Derwent London plc owns 66 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.2 billion as at 30 June 2023, making it the largest London office-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

