Ispire Technology Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:ISPR)

Ispire Technology’s (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Monday, October 2nd. Ispire Technology had issued 2,700,000 shares in its initial public offering on April 4th. The total size of the offering was $18,900,000 based on an initial share price of $7.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Ispire Technology Stock Performance

ISPR stock opened at $9.15 on Friday. Ispire Technology has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $11.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ispire Technology

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Ispire Technology in the second quarter valued at $29,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Ispire Technology in the second quarter valued at $119,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Ispire Technology in the second quarter valued at $174,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ispire Technology during the second quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ispire Technology during the second quarter worth about $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Ispire Technology Company Profile

Ispire Technology Inc researches, develops, designs, commercializes, sales, markets, and distributes e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited.

