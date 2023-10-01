National Bankshares Cuts Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) Price Target to C$5.50

Theratechnologies (TSE:TH – Free Report) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Theratechnologies Stock Performance

TH opened at C$2.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$69.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.58. Theratechnologies has a 52-week low of C$1.22 and a 52-week high of C$15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.51.

Theratechnologies (TSE:TH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 12th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$23.84 million for the quarter. Theratechnologies had a negative return on equity of 1,116.86% and a negative net margin of 36.54%. Sell-side analysts expect that Theratechnologies will post 0.0517647 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, a recombinant humanized monoclonal antibody, which is an injection for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

