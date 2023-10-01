Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:TTNP opened at $0.47 on Thursday. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.66.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 949.26% and a negative net margin of 2,137.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Titan Pharmaceuticals

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $35,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 52,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 204,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.49% of the company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in the United States, Canada, and the European Union.

