Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST)

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.43.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:TWST opened at $20.26 on Wednesday. Twist Bioscience has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $40.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.87 and its 200-day moving average is $18.26.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $63.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.62 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 88.97% and a negative return on equity of 29.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.08) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Twist Bioscience will post -3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twist Bioscience

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWST. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 76.0% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,615,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,979,000 after buying an additional 1,561,277 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 427.7% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,818,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,199,000 after buying an additional 1,473,632 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,816,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,779 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,136,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,213,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,699,000 after purchasing an additional 725,733 shares in the last quarter.

About Twist Bioscience

(Get Free Report)

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.